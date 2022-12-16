Congress To Sneak $37 Billion Ukraine Aid Into Must-Pass Omnibus Bill

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 15, 2022

As opposition to Washington's Ukraine blank check mounts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has signaled that the next huge check - nearly $38 billion - will be conveniently hidden in a year-end, must-pass omnibus bill. It's a way to keep the gravy train flowing while sparing Members the inconvenience of having to face voters. Also today...White House to send more troops into Ukraine. What could go wrong?

