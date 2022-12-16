Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Congress To Sneak $37 Billion Ukraine Aid Into Must-Pass Omnibus Bill
24 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 15, 2022

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

As opposition to Washington's Ukraine blank check mounts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has signaled that the next huge check - nearly $38 billion - will be conveniently hidden in a year-end, must-pass omnibus bill. It's a way to keep the gravy train flowing while sparing Members the inconvenience of having to face voters. Also today...White House to send more troops into Ukraine. What could go wrong?
Help us keep working for peace - please consider a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute:
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/


Keywords
congressoilafghanistansyriastealvietnamsneakthe ron paul liberty reportukraine aidweapond37 billion dollarsmust-pass omnibus bill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket