Episode 575 July 31, 2026 He is Him: Trump Announces Peace and Security

TWO MAJOR PROPHETIC THINGS just took place!

This should grab every belivers attention!

The son of perdition is being revealed. The end times cannot be denied

any longer. Jesus is making it plain for those who have eyes to see

and ears to hear. Ponder what is being said in this video!

Thank you for watching! Love TL

Keep serving Jesus.





https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-904192





https://www.wnd.com/2026/07/peace-security-trump-announces-disarming-hamas-new-government/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/894957883198570

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