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The War that's Gone Unnoticed by the World for 8 Years. Nazi's at War in The Donbass. 050322
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90 views • May 03, 2022
The war unnoticed by the world for 8 years
The principals of Nazi Germany training children still live on in modern Ukraine. No more camps like Orleonok, children are waited for in the military – patriotic camp ‘Azovets’, bringing up perfect soldiers.
The principals of Nazi Germany training children still live on in modern Ukraine. No more camps like Orleonok, children are waited for in the military – patriotic camp ‘Azovets’, bringing up perfect soldiers.
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