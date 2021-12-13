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MP Craig Kelly for Freedom in Australia
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10 views • December 13, 2021
The Communist Chinese controlled TICTOK censored this video and de-platformed me for posting it.
Like the Labor/Liberal parties the Communist Chinese obviously don’t like the concept of FREEDOM and want to silence, censor and de-platform anyone that promotes such values.
Please share this BANNED video.
Like the Labor/Liberal parties the Communist Chinese obviously don’t like the concept of FREEDOM and want to silence, censor and de-platform anyone that promotes such values.
Please share this BANNED video.
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