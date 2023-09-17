Create New Account
David Martin, PhD speaking on Sep 13, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France - exposing the WHO
HUGE SPEECH!!

The most important video you will watch.

Today, 13th September, A panel bravely exposed the WHO (World Health Organisation) for the criminal organisation it is, and proved that Covid is indeed a BioWeapon.

This is Dr David Martin's Speech.

Source From GABThanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

