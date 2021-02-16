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My Testimony Part 1
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2 views • February 16, 2021
Hello my name is Lisa. Welcome to my channel! May God the Father bless you! May you come to know the love of our Lord Jesus Christ more and more. May His Holy Spirt guide you. May the mantle of Blessed Mother Mary cover you and your family. May His Holy Angels surround and protect you! May you have courage, faith and grace to hear the Lord's voice and walk in obedience, love, and truth. xo! -Lisa
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