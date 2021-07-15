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Mark Passio - Duress, Dissidents & Deadly Force
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50 views • July 15, 2021
Mark Passio
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Originally given by Mark Passio in Glendale, AZ on March 10, 2018 as part of the Truth, Mind Reality Conference. Mark Passio explains the condition of duress under which human beings perpetually live, and the complete moral illegitimacy of that state of coercion and violence. From time to time throughout history, a small percentage of human beings – true dissidents – awakened to the realization that the condition of duress in which they were held was unacceptable to the point that they were willing to give their very lives to fight back against their oppressors and enslavers. Mark explains that when immoral people refuse to acknowledge truth and reason, and continue to unrightfully take the freedom of others, there exists a Right to employ deadly force to take back the Freedom that is our birthright as human beings.
Video Editor: Jeff Ritter
Associate Producer: Leiha Boone
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Originally given by Mark Passio in Glendale, AZ on March 10, 2018 as part of the Truth, Mind Reality Conference. Mark Passio explains the condition of duress under which human beings perpetually live, and the complete moral illegitimacy of that state of coercion and violence. From time to time throughout history, a small percentage of human beings – true dissidents – awakened to the realization that the condition of duress in which they were held was unacceptable to the point that they were willing to give their very lives to fight back against their oppressors and enslavers. Mark explains that when immoral people refuse to acknowledge truth and reason, and continue to unrightfully take the freedom of others, there exists a Right to employ deadly force to take back the Freedom that is our birthright as human beings.
Video Editor: Jeff Ritter
Associate Producer: Leiha Boone
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