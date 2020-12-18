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David Icke since 2010, 10 years Ago - Everything Coming True in 2020 (Greek subtitles)
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91 views • December 18, 2020
No Need for Any Comments - Everything been Said in that interview of 2010 have already Come True by now 2020...
Δεν χρειάζεται Κανένα Σχόλιο - Όλα όσα λέγονταν σε εκείνη τη συνέντευξη του 2010 έχουν ήδη Επαληθευτεί σήμερα το 2020...
Πρώτη δημοσίευση - Ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι:
Στο YouTube από το κανάλι "Εφημερίδα Μαϊστρος" στις 27 Απριλίου 2020
Δεν χρειάζεται Κανένα Σχόλιο - Όλα όσα λέγονταν σε εκείνη τη συνέντευξη του 2010 έχουν ήδη Επαληθευτεί σήμερα το 2020...
Πρώτη δημοσίευση - Ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι:
Στο YouTube από το κανάλι "Εφημερίδα Μαϊστρος" στις 27 Απριλίου 2020
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