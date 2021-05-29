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Either start teaching anti-racism or the district will fire you
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70 views • May 29, 2021
Blaze Media / News - May 28, 2021
An Oregon eighth-grade teacher was recorded on a Zoom video session warning fellow teachers they will be "fired" if they don't "come to the light" and become "anti-racist."
(Notice how many of the other teachers on the call are nodding in agreement)
An Oregon eighth-grade teacher was recorded on a Zoom video session warning fellow teachers they will be "fired" if they don't "come to the light" and become "anti-racist."
(Notice how many of the other teachers on the call are nodding in agreement)
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