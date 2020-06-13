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U.S. Military to Carry Out Coups Against Trump Says Biden
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151 views • June 13, 2020
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has painted his vision of a potential scenario where Donald Trump would refuse to relinquish power after losing the 2020 presidential election in November, claiming he is certain top military figures would intervene, reports The Hill.
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