HHS Overhauls Vaccine Schedule, Kennedy Targets Lyme, Big Food Exposed, Offit Avoids Debate, Lupus Remedies - The RSB Show 12-19-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: HHS Overhauls Vaccine Schedule, Kennedy Targets Lyme Disease, Big Food Exposed, Cheese Protects Brain, Senega, Offit Avoids Debate, Food Dyes Harm Kids, Measles Strain Confusion, Most Dangerous States at Christmas, Lupus Remedies, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/hhs-overhauls-vaccine-schedule-kennedy-targets-lyme-disease-big-food-exposed-cheese-protects-brain-senega-offit-avoids-science-debate-food-dyes-harm-kids-measles-wild-or-vaccine-virus-most-da/