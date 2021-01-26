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He Ain't Heavy
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50 views • January 26, 2021
How fractured is humanity? The Scripture record says we have been fighting one another from the very beginning. Will we ever get over that and be at peace with one another? Yes, that is our Creator’s promise. However, He also gives us responsibility to work toward that promise. Oh yes, we do need His help to get there, but if we don’t put forth the effort, how will we even begin the journey?
Genesis 4:6-12, 44:18-34; Ezekiel 37:15-28; John 17:20-23, 26
For more observations on the world through a biblical lens, visit https://thebarkingfox.com/.
Genesis 4:6-12, 44:18-34; Ezekiel 37:15-28; John 17:20-23, 26
For more observations on the world through a biblical lens, visit https://thebarkingfox.com/.
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