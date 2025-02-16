FUA PT. 4- RETURN OF THE ACTS, CAN MIRACLES STILL HAPPEN?

In part four of my Faith under attack videos I'm going to go over aspects of faith. This isn't about glorification of the last days and the Great Tribulation to come. If you want those things to happen we have to get our selves in line with what the Father in heaven wants us to do upfront. And that is faith. It is our job and on our purpose to be walking correctly before the father. This is something we all have to do and it takes work but it is work well worth doing.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For more intensive studies on faith and biblical prophecy you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at

Larrygmeguiar2.com