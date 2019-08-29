(MIAC #216) How Much Will You Be Allowed to Know About Rising Food Prices

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Climate Revolution is a ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
NEW ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution
AVAILABLE HERE https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•People talking to people to find solutions
•What happens when large amounts of people pull their money from banks to prepare for the Grand Solar Minimum?
•As food prices spike with global crop losses how much information flow will be censored?
•Australia begins to import a million tons of wheat
•Grand Solar Minimum crop loss intensity happening years ahead of schedule
•South Africa and Zimbabwe food scarcity and politics taking farms off line
•MSM’s non-participation in the Grand Solar Minimum conversation
•Northern African nations all time record grain crop production
•Non-Participation in the Grand Solar Minimum conversation by the MSM
•Roman grain grow belts are becoming wet again in North Africa
•Antarctic fronts rolling far north into Australia, NZ and South Africa is highly unusual
•Ice Sheets growing on Antarctica
•Mammoth Mtn extends ski season to August 2019, record snow
#grandsolarminimum #food #foodprices #climaterevolution #miniiceageconversations
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
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