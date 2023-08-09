Game Over: Majority Of All Americans Oppose More Aid To Ukraine

The Ron Paul Liberty Report
The pro-war and pro-Biden CNN has just released a poll that must have been painful for them: Americans across the board, whether Democrat or Republican or independent, whether liberal or conservative, now say they do NOT approve of any further US aid to Ukraine. As Ukraine has been Biden's signature foreign policy issue, what does this mean as we move into election season? Also today - can Trump get a venue change?
