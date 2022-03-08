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James Lindsay Exposes Dystopian Future Marxists Want for America in Under Three Minutes
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154 views • March 08, 2022
James Lindsay Exposes Dystopian Future Marxists Want for America in Under Three Minutes
“They want you […] looking like Karl Marx, with his carbuncles and boils, never washing, stinking […] like tobacco and sweat and grime and alcohol. […] They want you like that, attracting no mate, making no babies, diddling yourself constantly to your digital avatar that’s not even real…”
“The goal is absolute social control. Nobody that they don’t want to make babies is making babies. They’ll all be groomed to be elites.”
“We’re going to have what [Klaus Schwab] calls a creative class that’s going to be all the people who do work that the robots and the AI don’t do, and then you have […] a vast useless class. And the goal for them is to figure out how you manage the useless class so they don’t have crisis of meaning, so they don’t become unmanageable, so they don’t realize that their life has been rendered meaningless and empty, so they don’t become full of social unrest.”
“They want you […] looking like Karl Marx, with his carbuncles and boils, never washing, stinking […] like tobacco and sweat and grime and alcohol. […] They want you like that, attracting no mate, making no babies, diddling yourself constantly to your digital avatar that’s not even real…”
“The goal is absolute social control. Nobody that they don’t want to make babies is making babies. They’ll all be groomed to be elites.”
“We’re going to have what [Klaus Schwab] calls a creative class that’s going to be all the people who do work that the robots and the AI don’t do, and then you have […] a vast useless class. And the goal for them is to figure out how you manage the useless class so they don’t have crisis of meaning, so they don’t become unmanageable, so they don’t realize that their life has been rendered meaningless and empty, so they don’t become full of social unrest.”
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