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Western feminist nations have stopped hiring men and now only hire women & LGBT & illegal migrants
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). All Western feminist nations' "earth's hidden matriarchal rulers" Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" "lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist" Human Resources department managers' network, who feed the fallen angels 12 million children's tortured human soul & adrenochrome blood to survive, have stopped hiring men and only hire women & LGBT & illegal migrants. They are trying to kill off all the men. They are also kicking out the real Christians “earth’s spiritual guardians” and not hiring them, so that most real Christians are now unemployed and ostracized and targeted by gang-stalking assassins & internet trolls & demon spirits & fallen angels & nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist church member witch assassins & millions of “12 million children-eating” witch feminists. When that begins, it is the downfall of those Western feminist nations by the nephilim reptilian hybrid witch feminist globalist elites, and it means we have entered the repeat of the Noah’s days End Times judgment period. The Western feminist nations have reached the pinnacle of rot as a society, and it will be destroyed by judgment with nuclear wars & bioweapon pandemics & manufactured famines & Godzilla titan demon armies out of the abyss. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
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