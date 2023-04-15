'A 21-year-old kid CAN'T do this' Only TWO WAYS pentagon leaker could have gotten documents

Glenn Beck
April 14, 2023
The FBI has found the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman who allegedly leaked classified documents from the Pentagon. But should he have even been able to access these documents? Glenn's head researcher and former DoD intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins him to explain just how odd this situation is, how this kid could have accessed these top secret documents off the JWICS system, and whether he would have needed help: "A 21-year-old kid CAN'T do this."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pb8brxBw60c
