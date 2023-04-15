Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'A 21-year-old kid CAN'T do this' Only TWO WAYS pentagon leaker could have gotten documents
117 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


April 14, 2023


The FBI has found the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman who allegedly leaked classified documents from the Pentagon. But should he have even been able to access these documents? Glenn's head researcher and former DoD intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins him to explain just how odd this situation is, how this kid could have accessed these top secret documents off the JWICS system, and whether he would have needed help: "A 21-year-old kid CAN'T do this."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pb8brxBw60c

Keywords
fbitop secretpentagonglenn beckdodclassified documentsintelligence analystleaked21 years oldjason buttrillair national guardsmanjwics system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket