© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senate
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • September 28, 2021
The United States has a "mixed form of government," based on the three classical forms (namely, monarchy, aristocracy and republic). We based the Presidency on monarchy, senate on aristocracy and the House of Representatives on republic. As we re-imagine and re-configure our government, un-Constitutionally, and change the nature of the senate, for instance, will this lead the demographic it was meant to represent [i.e., the aristocracy] to leave the government and form their own parallel deliberative body via business cartels like those at Davos?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.