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Consolidation vs Natural Liberty: Antifederalist Brutus No. 2
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60 views • April 03, 2021
With a natural rights foundation - along with warnings about consolidation and people with power - in his 2nd of 16 essays during the debates over ratification of the Constitution, Antifederalist Brutus made a powerful case for decentralization and a Bill of Rights.
Path to Liberty: April 3, 2021
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Path to Liberty: April 3, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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