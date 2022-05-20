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THE SCREW TAPE LETTERS COMPLETE // C.S.Lewis
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191 views • May 20, 2022
This is the Classic SCREW TAPE LETTERS by C.S. Lewis - Letters1-31 / COMPLETE. This is a dialogue between Lucifer and lower level demons....on how to destroy man-KIND. This is part of the enemies "Game Plan"... you need to know the Strategy being used against you! // PT
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