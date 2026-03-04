Iran Loses Navy, Airspace--US Allies Join Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 4, 2026 - As we end the fifth day of conflict, Iran’s Navy is gone, they’re about to lose control of their airspace, the Kurds have launched a ground offensive against the regime, and all of their leaders and potential leaders have been killed. Let's see how Operation Epic Fury objectives are being met.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh
Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com
To support our Work: Like and Subscribe
Become a paid subscriber to LoriColley.substack.com ($8/Month)