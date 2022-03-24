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Would Jesus Take the Vaccine?
A Voice in the Desert
A Voice in the Desert
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68 views • March 24, 2022
Would Jesus take the covid vaccine? Nah! He would just heal covid patients miraculously, with a simple word or wave of his hand... wouldn't he? Don't be so sure. In this video, we de-mystify the healing ministry of Jesus a bit, and look at how the covid vaccine and other modern medical practices are totally in line with Jesus' approach to healing the sick.

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

"Videezy.com"

Chanel:GREEN SCREEN ProHD

Video name:[Green Screen] Motion Graphic Transitions / Transiciones Graficas [Pantalla Verde]

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrIfbfa60R8

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Video name:[Green Screen] Star Particles / Partículas de Estrellas [Pantalla Verde]

Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCPl5jPO8jo

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Video name:Efecto TIERRA GIRANDO pantalla verde [ EARTH spinning effect ]

Link:https://youtu.be/GB3YVLS5nzg

MUSIC:

"Ghostrifter Official - New Road" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-ND 3.0)
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Música: "Kevin MacLeod - Sardana"
Promovido por Incompetech: https://youtu.be/Xohu_aq8oqk

"La soñadora" under a royalty-free license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/jAUMoX6ad0E

'The Age Of Wood' by Savfk is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
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Phoenix' is available under CC-BY, meaning you can use it freely in your own projects (including commercial) as long as you credit Scott Buckley.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/4HhM66X978U

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Keywords
seeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertcovid vaccinewould jesus take the covid vaccinewould jesus take the vaccinethe covid vaccine
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