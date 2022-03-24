© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Would Jesus Take the Vaccine?
Follow
0
Share
Report
68 views • March 24, 2022
Would Jesus take the covid vaccine? Nah! He would just heal covid patients miraculously, with a simple word or wave of his hand... wouldn't he? Don't be so sure. In this video, we de-mystify the healing ministry of Jesus a bit, and look at how the covid vaccine and other modern medical practices are totally in line with Jesus' approach to healing the sick.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Videezy.com"
Chanel:GREEN SCREEN ProHD
Video name:[Green Screen] Motion Graphic Transitions / Transiciones Graficas [Pantalla Verde]
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrIfbfa60R8
Chanel:GREEN SCREEN ProHD
Video name:[Green Screen] Star Particles / Partículas de Estrellas [Pantalla Verde]
Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCPl5jPO8jo
Chanel:Inmarcesible
Video name:Efecto TIERRA GIRANDO pantalla verde [ EARTH spinning effect ]
Link:https://youtu.be/GB3YVLS5nzg
MUSIC:
"Ghostrifter Official - New Road" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-ND 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoRh...
https://soundcloud.com/ghostrifter-of...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/0SSatkXdmoc
"WombatNoisesAudio - The Legend of Narmer" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://soundcloud.com/user-734462061
🎵 Music provided by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/tyFvpDLqRiA
"Scandinavianz - Emotions" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqEN...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/48-83Qc5XWw
Música: "Kevin MacLeod - Sardana"
Promovido por Incompetech: https://youtu.be/Xohu_aq8oqk
"La soñadora" under a royalty-free license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/jAUMoX6ad0E
'The Age Of Wood' by Savfk is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/Q6CRmIXcrxw
Phoenix' is available under CC-BY, meaning you can use it freely in your own projects (including commercial) as long as you credit Scott Buckley.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/4HhM66X978U
"Savfk - The Travelling Symphony" is under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0)
https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-travelling-symphon...
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Videezy.com"
Chanel:GREEN SCREEN ProHD
Video name:[Green Screen] Motion Graphic Transitions / Transiciones Graficas [Pantalla Verde]
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrIfbfa60R8
Chanel:GREEN SCREEN ProHD
Video name:[Green Screen] Star Particles / Partículas de Estrellas [Pantalla Verde]
Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCPl5jPO8jo
Chanel:Inmarcesible
Video name:Efecto TIERRA GIRANDO pantalla verde [ EARTH spinning effect ]
Link:https://youtu.be/GB3YVLS5nzg
MUSIC:
"Ghostrifter Official - New Road" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-ND 3.0)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoRh...
https://soundcloud.com/ghostrifter-of...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/0SSatkXdmoc
"WombatNoisesAudio - The Legend of Narmer" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://soundcloud.com/user-734462061
🎵 Music provided by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/tyFvpDLqRiA
"Scandinavianz - Emotions" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqEN...
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/48-83Qc5XWw
Música: "Kevin MacLeod - Sardana"
Promovido por Incompetech: https://youtu.be/Xohu_aq8oqk
"La soñadora" under a royalty-free license.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/jAUMoX6ad0E
'The Age Of Wood' by Savfk is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/Q6CRmIXcrxw
Phoenix' is available under CC-BY, meaning you can use it freely in your own projects (including commercial) as long as you credit Scott Buckley.
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/4HhM66X978U
"Savfk - The Travelling Symphony" is under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0)
https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusic
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-travelling-symphon...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.