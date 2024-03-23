The corruption of the alternative media - David Icke and Per Shapiro for Folkets Radio

Sedan Elon Musk tog över Twitter/X har ett nytt alternativt medielandskap börjat ta form. Ett fåtal dominerande kanaler promotas kraftigt av algoritmerna samtidigt som andra röster skuggbannas hårt. Freedom of speech but not freedom of reach.

Den brittiske författaren David Icke, en av pionjärerna inom den alternativa mediasfären, hör varningsklockorna ringa. Med techmiljardären Elon Musk i rollen som yttrandefrihetshjälte blir världens största kommunikationsplattform en propagandakanal för den agenda som Icke har varnat för i årtionden – att förslava människor med hjälp av artificiell intelligens.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter/X, a new alternative media landscape has begun to take shape. A few dominant channels are heavily promoted by the algorithms, while other voices are suppressed by shadow banning. Freedom of speech but not freedom of reach.

The British writer David Icke, one of the pioneers in the alternative media sphere, hears the alarm bells ringing. With tech billionaire Elon Musk in the role of freedom of speech hero, the world's largest communication platform becomes a propaganda channel for the agenda Icke has been warning about for decades - enslaving people with the help of artificial intelligence.

Redigering: Sound of Sam