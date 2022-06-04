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LOST 500 YEAR MAP(S)! Show Massive RIVER in MIDDLE of SAHARA DESERT
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637 views • June 04, 2022
Bright Insight.
I’ve recently come across multiple 500 year old maps that are so interesting, yet so bizarre, in that I cannot understand how I’ve never seen, or heard of these before. And I suspect by the end of this video, you’ll be as surprised as I was, as these maps show something in the middle of the Sahara Desert that is not supposed to be there…
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v174n0e-httpsyoutu.bef8eg3c5wdky.html
I’ve recently come across multiple 500 year old maps that are so interesting, yet so bizarre, in that I cannot understand how I’ve never seen, or heard of these before. And I suspect by the end of this video, you’ll be as surprised as I was, as these maps show something in the middle of the Sahara Desert that is not supposed to be there…
Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.
Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can speak my mind and share TRUTH!
https://brightinsight.locals.com/support
https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-insight
https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/
Follow me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight
Follow me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrightInsight:c
Follow me on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/
Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick! https://youtu.be/Nihxp-Vkk-U
Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v174n0e-httpsyoutu.bef8eg3c5wdky.html
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