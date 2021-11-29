Wayne Smith | The 1st Midazolam Murders Whistle-Blower

This video of Wayne Smith, talking about the death of his father and his investigations into the Midazolam Murders in the UK, was originally downloaded from Peer Tube and is re-published under the doctrines of Fair Use and Fair Dealing.The information he cogently presents is an echo of the allegations made in the Midazolam Murders case, which is currently being prepared for laying in a Magistrates Court, following the coming forward of multiple eye witnesses to these heinous crimes.However, after making his harrowing testimony public, Wayne Smith was subsequently found dead in somewhat suspicious circumstances last summer and his death has allegedly been recorded as a COVID-19 fatality.If you are a Midazolam Murders whistle-blower and wish to submit a witness statement in the aforementioned criminal case, please get in touch via one of the following platforms.Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:Throw a Tip in the Jar:Mirrored - The Bernician