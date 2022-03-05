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Updates: Pastor Artur, People's Convoy & Ukraine/Russia Conflict Top News 3/4/2022
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30 views • March 05, 2022
This week has seen a lot of misinformation with the Ukraine and Russian conflict- today- we break down those lies and get to the truth of what is really going on! President Zelensky is not who he seems- he is a perverted actor, dancer and comdian who is very good at putting on whatever face is needed at the moment.

Meanwhile, Pastor Artur Pawlowski is STILL being held without bail in solitary confinement- Cindy Chafian comes on to give us an update and to tell us about the country wide prayer event March 9th that she is putting together for patriots to gather around their consulates and pray for Pastor Artur's pre-trial hearing on March 11th. To find out more visit www.freepastorart.com

Also, we have updates about the 2020 election fraud in Wisconsin and so much more!

Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/updates-pastor-artur-peoples-convoy-ukraine-russia-3-4-2022/

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russiaputincanadaukraineprotestselection fraudzelenskythe peoples convoypastor arturwar with russiarussia invades ukrainecindy chafian
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy