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We Are Running Out of Time & Things are Not Okay
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200 views • November 23, 2021
We're in the middle of World War lll and most of us do not realize it. Too many of us are living our lives as though we don't have a thing to worry about. Ask our friends in Australia, Canada, and now Austria who are being forced into taking the vaccine. We the people must take back America or it will be taken from us!
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