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Antidote to Vaccine Anxiety
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47 views • December 17, 2021
Fear and confusion produce anxiety that is manufactured to stimulate vaccine uptake but there is an antidote. Beyond the manufactured anxiety is a sense of unease in people wondering if taking the jab is the morally right thing to do. We can find answers by examining the role of faith in considering if accepting the jab is morally acceptable.
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