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Things Are Heating Up. Seems Like The Wave Is Getting Ready To Crest.
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350 views • May 06, 2021
From the Seychelles to South America via Columbia and back to Maricopa County Arizona. it looks like the wheels are getting ready to come off the Globalist Clown Car. be careful and prepped up because we know cornered animals are the most dangerous.
Thanks for watching liking and sharing.
Be the big 3 folks.
Adios
E.
Thanks for watching liking and sharing.
Be the big 3 folks.
Adios
E.
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