When Beer Spoils, This Is What Happens

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Your will beer will go bad if either of these two things happen!
🍺
In this video, Professor John Sheppard from the Department of Food, Bioprocessing, and Nutrition Sciences at NC State,
explains the main causes of beer spoilage. 🤮
According to Professor John, the most common reason is microbial contamination and the other is oxidation, which will result in off flavors and souring of the beer. 🧫
Double tap this video if you found it informative!