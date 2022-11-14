Create New Account
When Beer Spoils, This Is What Happens
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 15 days ago

Your will beer will go bad if either of these two things happen! 🍺
In this video, Professor John Sheppard from the Department of Food, Bioprocessing, and Nutrition Sciences at NC State,
explains the main causes of beer spoilage. 🤮

According to Professor John, the most common reason is microbial contamination and the other is oxidation, which will result in off flavors and souring of the beer. 🧫

