Foreign National Police Officers & Prosecutors in WA?

How would you like to be pulled over, or better yet investigated by a law enforcement officer who isn't a citizen of this country? The Washington lunatics that call themselves the Democratic party are currently passing a Bill that would allow just that. SB 5068 would allow quote, unquote, lawful permanent residents and DACA arrivals, basically illegals, to be police officers. Even if they aren't allowed to carry a gun. What exactly is a police officer going to do if they can't carry a gun? They would also be able to work as deputy prosecutors. So non-citizens charging you, potentially taking away YOUR rights.
