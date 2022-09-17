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Marc Morano: Permanent Lockdown & Chinafication of the West
Geopolitics & Empire
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126 views • September 17, 2022

Marc Morano discusses his new must-read book "The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown". Since Woodrow Wilson, there has been an ideological movement (e.g. expertocracy) pushing for total control of food, energy, etc. The Great Reset first came on to the world stage in 2014 where elites were poised to launch their global managerial and permanent lockdown state. They are collapsing our energy system, food production, transportation, free speech rights, etc. They are Chinafying the West with central banks pushing for programmable money. Biden is set to declare a climate emergency with wartime powers. We are in for a long battle.


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About Marc Morano

MARC MORANO is a former senior staff member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, publisher of ClimateDepot.com, bestselling author The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change and Green Fraud, and producer of Climate Hustle (2016) and Climate Hustle 2: Rise of the Climate Monarchy (2020).


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
energyeconomychinaclimatepandemicsocial creditdystopiaworld economic forumlockdowngreen agendaklaus schwabgreat resetnet zero
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