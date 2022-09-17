Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Marc Morano: Permanent Lockdown & Chinafication of the West
114 views
channel image
Geopolitics & Empire
Published 2 months ago |

Marc Morano discusses his new must-read book "The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown". Since Woodrow Wilson, there has been an ideological movement (e.g. expertocracy) pushing for total control of food, energy, etc. The Great Reset first came on to the world stage in 2014 where elites were poised to launch their global managerial and permanent lockdown state. They are collapsing our energy system, food production, transportation, free speech rights, etc. They are Chinafying the West with central banks pushing for programmable money. Biden is set to declare a climate emergency with wartime powers. We are in for a long battle.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Expat Money Show & Summit https://expatmoney.com

Unz Review https://www.unz.com/page/covid-biowarfare-articles

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com


Websites

Climate Depot https://www.climatedepot.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/ClimateDepot

Book https://www.regnery.com/9781684512386/the-great-reset


About Marc Morano

MARC MORANO is a former senior staff member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, publisher of ClimateDepot.com, bestselling author The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change and Green Fraud, and producer of Climate Hustle (2016) and Climate Hustle 2: Rise of the Climate Monarchy (2020).


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
energyeconomychinaclimatepandemicsocial creditdystopiaworld economic forumlockdowngreen agendaklaus schwabgreat resetnet zero

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket