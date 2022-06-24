White House TARGETS ammunition sales with ‘INSIDIOUS’ plan

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Glenn Beck.Jun 21, 2022 Thanks to a recent report from The Federalist, we now know of an ‘insidious’ White House plan to significantly alter commercial sales of ammunition. But not only would this plot skyrocket the price of ammunition for everyday consumers, but it could create a national security risk by limiting one factory’s ability to produce for the military under war-time demand as well. Larry Keane, from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, joins Glenn to detail this White House move, and he explains how he knows the government is LYING about it too.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NMgFRK59bE