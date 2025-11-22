Why the Earth is NOT flat part two: Meteor explosion over Russia 2013

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we look at several video perspectives of the meteor strike over Russia in 2013. In some shots, the meteor appeared to travel parallel to the Earth. In others, it looks like it is heading straight down into the ground. This is not possible if the Earth is flat. It is only possible if the Earth has curvature.