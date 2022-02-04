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** MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: “I love this country, and I hate what the federal government has done to the American people.” – InfoWars/Jones – 02/Feb/2022
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133 views • February 04, 2022
** Marjorie Taylor Greene: Covid Lockdowns and Vaccine Biggest Experiment in Human History
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones/Marjorie Taylor Greene – 02/Feb/2022
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61fad5ed418dd436e1af9346
-- Marjorie Taylor Greene of https://gettr.com/user/MTG4America joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Covid lockdowns and vaccines were the biggest experiment in human history.
** Exclusive: MTG Says Dr. Fauci is Josef Megele 2.0
By The Alex Jones Show Thursday, February 03, 2022
- Videos & Article: https://www.newswars.com/exclusive-mtg-says-dr-fauci-is-josef-mengele-2-0/
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined The Alex Jones Show on Wednesday to break down why she compared Fauci to Josef Mengele.
Jones asked Greene for her opinion on Lara Logan being attacked and deplatformed for comparing Dr. Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
The congresswoman responded, “I think it’s a fair comparison that it’s basically been one big human experiment, right? That’s what Covid-19 vaccines have been, that’s what Covid-19 has been, especially since we know it was engineered in a lab and went all over the world. That’s what a human experiment is.”
During another segment of the epic interview between Jones and MTG, the rising conservative star said she supports President Trump but would consider running for a higher office in the future if the people support her.
“My agenda would be all for this country, I love this country and I hate what the federal government has done to the American people,” she said.
- Banned.Video, Alex Jones/Marjorie Taylor Greene – 02/Feb/2022
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61fad5ed418dd436e1af9346
-- Marjorie Taylor Greene of https://gettr.com/user/MTG4America joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Covid lockdowns and vaccines were the biggest experiment in human history.
** Exclusive: MTG Says Dr. Fauci is Josef Megele 2.0
By The Alex Jones Show Thursday, February 03, 2022
- Videos & Article: https://www.newswars.com/exclusive-mtg-says-dr-fauci-is-josef-mengele-2-0/
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined The Alex Jones Show on Wednesday to break down why she compared Fauci to Josef Mengele.
Jones asked Greene for her opinion on Lara Logan being attacked and deplatformed for comparing Dr. Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
The congresswoman responded, “I think it’s a fair comparison that it’s basically been one big human experiment, right? That’s what Covid-19 vaccines have been, that’s what Covid-19 has been, especially since we know it was engineered in a lab and went all over the world. That’s what a human experiment is.”
During another segment of the epic interview between Jones and MTG, the rising conservative star said she supports President Trump but would consider running for a higher office in the future if the people support her.
“My agenda would be all for this country, I love this country and I hate what the federal government has done to the American people,” she said.
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