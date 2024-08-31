© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Mar 19, 2018] SEED Vlog 1 - After the SXSW Conference and new developments (14.2K views on YouTube)
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
89 views • 8 months ago
Even though I have really been working on SEED since 2009, I'm going to start documenting the journey this year so those who are interested can come along with me as this project progresses. Here is the first of many more video blogs to come I'm sure. It deals with my excitement of having attended the South by Southwest media festival in Austin, TX and my potential script writing collaboration with Rob Price.
If you want to stay up-to-date on SEED, and be notified of other ways to get involved, please be sure to sign up for my email newsletter: http://www.robskiba.com/list
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you want to stay up-to-date on SEED, and be notified of other ways to get involved, please be sure to sign up for my email newsletter: http://www.robskiba.com/list
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.