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Dr. Lee Merritt & Dane Wigington | Chemtrails! The Impact of Weather Engineering
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1397 views • June 12, 2022

Dr. Ardis interviews Dr. Lee Merritt & Dane Wigington: CHEMTRAILS! WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF GLOBAL WEATHER ENGINEERING?!!!

Dr. Lee Merritt is an orthopedic and spinal surgeon. She served as a Navy physician and surgeon for 9 years and has been in private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. She joins Dane Wigington in this episode to weigh in on what's really going on with "Climate Change" and the impact of Geo Engineering.


Dane Wigington has an extensive background in solar energy. When he began to lose significant amounts of solar uptake due to "solar obscuration", global dimming, caused by aircraft spraying in his area, he began to focus on geo-engineering. https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org


He also began testing and researching the decline in forest health. Dane is the lead researcher for geoengineeringwatch.org and investigates all levels of geo-engineering from chemtrails to HAARP.


He is also the executive producer for the groundbreaking climate engineering documentary, "The Dimming". Don't miss this informative episode on the impact of global weather/climate geo-engineering! "We can't hide from the air we breathe!" Dane Wigington.

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/dane-wigington/

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://thedrardisshow.com/ - June 2, 2022

Dr. Lee Merritt & Dane Wigington | Chemtrails! The Impact of Weather Engineering

Dr Bryan Ardis, Dr Lee Merritt, Dane Wigington, Chemtrails, The Impact of Weather Engineering, June 2 2022.


Keywords
chemtrailsdane wigingtondr lee merrittdr bryan ardisjune 2 2022the impact of weather engineering
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