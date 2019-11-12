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Stewart Rhodes: Supreme Court Decision Is Back Door Gun Banning
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92 views • November 12, 2019
Constitutional attorney and founder of http://oathkeepers.org joins Alex Jones in studio to break down the backdoor gun grabbing tactics in the wake of the anti second amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court.
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http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
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