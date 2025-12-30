BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PFIZER DEATH JAB DESTROYS INFLUENCER 100%
268 views • 1 day ago

**August 19, 2025**

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

#gbssurvivor

1:42 PM · Aug 19, 2025

https://x.com/AshleyMarieeS/status/1828285718346830240


**June 17, 2025**

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

For anyone wondering what happened I have Guillain-barres syndrome so it might take me a while to recover - I can’t walk yet but I’m slowly recovering

11:50 AM · Jun 17, 2025

https://x.com/AshleyMarieeS/status/1935047384217587800


**April 4, 2025**

Influencer, 29, Found 'Unconscious and Unresponsive' in Apartment Suffers ‘Heartbreaking’ Health Setback in ICU

The influencer was found "unconscious and unresponsive" at her residence in Seoul, South Korea on March 24

By Gabrielle Rockson Published on April 4, 2025 09:43AM EDT

https://people.com/influencer-unconscious-unresponsive-apartment-health-icu-11709036


**March 2025 (exact date unknown)**

To my sister’s friends and followers.

I apologise in advance if this photo upsets you, but my sister and my family need your help.

As some of you may be aware, Ashley was found unconscious and unresponsive in her flat Monday 24th March and is currently in the ICU...

https://gofund.me/7b32da8b

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHsyTZdIX1h/?hl=en


**July 24, 2021**

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

Pfizer Jab 2 DONE ✅ GET VACCINATED 💕

10:20 AM · Jul 24, 2021

https://x.com/AshleyMarieeS/status/1418984498323247111


**July 22, 2021**

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

Not this thing comparing a positive STD test to me getting a COVID vaccination 💀 https://x.com/ElitePatriotTD/ElitePatriotTD/status/1418343957134815234

This post is unavailable.

4:03 PM · Jul 22, 2021

https://x.com/AshleyMarieeS/status/1418345919192383490


**June 3, 2021**

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

First COVID Vaccine jab done ✨

2:49 AM · Jun 3, 2021

https://x.com/AshleyMarieeS/status/1400389276777451520


**June 1, 2021**

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

Booked my first vaccination for Thursday ✨

Crowy

@TheCrowDoggy

Which one are you getting, do you know?

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

Pfizer

7:25 AM · Jun 1, 2021

https://x.com/AshleyMarieeS/status/1399733856257953793


**April 28, 2021**

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

I just wanna get the vaccine but UK isn’t doing it for 20 and overs yet 😓

https://x.com/AshleyMarieeS/status/1387347025436491777

Kara Corvus

@KaraCorvus

Maybe you should stop being so old. Ever thought of that? 😇

AshleyMarie

@AshleyMarieeS

Haha I mean like they’re going down in age groups and people in the 20-30 age group are one of the last age groups to get vaccinated in the UK

10:50 AM · Apr 28, 2021

https://x.com/AshleyMarieeS/status/1387464292350500867

