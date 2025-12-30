PFIZER DEATH JAB DESTROYS INFLUENCER 100%

**August 19, 2025**

AshleyMarie

1:42 PM · Aug 19, 2025

**June 17, 2025**

AshleyMarie

For anyone wondering what happened I have Guillain-barres syndrome so it might take me a while to recover - I can’t walk yet but I’m slowly recovering

11:50 AM · Jun 17, 2025

**April 4, 2025**

Influencer, 29, Found 'Unconscious and Unresponsive' in Apartment Suffers ‘Heartbreaking’ Health Setback in ICU

The influencer was found "unconscious and unresponsive" at her residence in Seoul, South Korea on March 24

By Gabrielle Rockson Published on April 4, 2025 09:43AM EDT

**March 2025 (exact date unknown)**

To my sister’s friends and followers.

I apologise in advance if this photo upsets you, but my sister and my family need your help.

As some of you may be aware, Ashley was found unconscious and unresponsive in her flat Monday 24th March and is currently in the ICU...

**July 24, 2021**

AshleyMarie

Pfizer Jab 2 DONE ✅ GET VACCINATED 💕

10:20 AM · Jul 24, 2021

**July 22, 2021**

AshleyMarie

Not this thing comparing a positive STD test to me getting a COVID vaccination 💀 https://x.com/ElitePatriotTD/ElitePatriotTD/status/1418343957134815234

4:03 PM · Jul 22, 2021

**June 3, 2021**

AshleyMarie

First COVID Vaccine jab done ✨

2:49 AM · Jun 3, 2021

**June 1, 2021**

AshleyMarie

Booked my first vaccination for Thursday ✨

Crowy

Which one are you getting, do you know?

AshleyMarie

Pfizer

7:25 AM · Jun 1, 2021

**April 28, 2021**

AshleyMarie

I just wanna get the vaccine but UK isn’t doing it for 20 and overs yet 😓

Kara Corvus

Maybe you should stop being so old. Ever thought of that? 😇

AshleyMarie

Haha I mean like they’re going down in age groups and people in the 20-30 age group are one of the last age groups to get vaccinated in the UK

10:50 AM · Apr 28, 2021

