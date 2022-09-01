Iconoclast: Why Can't We All Just Get Along?

The most fundamental global conflict, in the Christian view, is anti-God supernatural entities controlling humans marshalled against the pro-God entities both supernatural and human.





"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places." (Ephesians 6:12)

The LORD is a man of war; the LORD is his name. (Exodus 15:3)

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