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[VOSTFR] La malveillance en action : l'audition de Mark Zuckerberg devant le Sénat américain
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4 views • November 20, 2020
Le 17 novembre 2020, le PDG de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, est étrillé par le sénateur Josh Hawley lors de son audition devant le Sénat américain.
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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