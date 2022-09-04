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"THE PSYCHOLOGY OF TOTALITARIANISM"..."WILL BECOME A MONSTER THAT DEVOURS IT'S OWN CHILDREN!"
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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38 views • September 04, 2022

Amazing summary of Totalitarianism, as when one's own mother turns him in to the state police, places the noose around his neck, and claimed to be a hero in their Revolution. The only correct course is to continue to speak out against their ultimate atrocities. "The speech has a crucial effect!"..."If you speak out in a quiet way and ;if you don't really try to convince them but just live up to your ethical duty of articulating your own opinion then you will see that you'll disturb the mass formation that it doesn't go deeper and deeper...then something crucial happens...they will slowly exhaust themselves. They will decrease slowly...no matter what happens continue to speak out..."




Mattias Desmet of https://mattiasdesmet.substack.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the psychology of totalitarianism and mass formation hypnosis.




We took out the interruptions and added the dub. Crank up this video while prepping for global collapse! But before you complain or downvote please consider: the music confuses the censorship algorithm. Dub also soothes the harsh vibes of tough topics. Please consider this as one creative way perhaps one person can share critical information with a different audience, just as requested by all real truth tellers making videos of this kind. So, before you complain "This is a RIPOFF!" WRONG. This is global intel now posted by Zidkenu as pertinent to current Bible research.




See original video HERE:


https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63128338f675d544c48601e8


"The Great Pyramid of Gizeh" Our Bible Timeline of World Events Is Set In Stone

http://octaman.blogspot.com/2022/08/the-great-pyramid-of-gizeh-our-bible.html



Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity!


Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu


MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu


"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio


SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe


BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ


The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com


PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio


NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.


CONTACT: Send Email TO: [email protected] Like, Share and Subscribe at your own risk.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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