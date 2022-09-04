"THE PSYCHOLOGY OF TOTALITARIANISM"..."WILL BECOME A MONSTER THAT DEVOURS IT'S OWN CHILDREN!"

Amazing summary of Totalitarianism, as when one's own mother turns him in to the state police, places the noose around his neck, and claimed to be a hero in their Revolution. The only correct course is to continue to speak out against their ultimate atrocities. "The speech has a crucial effect!"..."If you speak out in a quiet way and ;if you don't really try to convince them but just live up to your ethical duty of articulating your own opinion then you will see that you'll disturb the mass formation that it doesn't go deeper and deeper...then something crucial happens...they will slowly exhaust themselves. They will decrease slowly...no matter what happens continue to speak out..."













Mattias Desmet of https://mattiasdesmet.substack.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the psychology of totalitarianism and mass formation hypnosis.













We took out the interruptions and added the dub. Crank up this video while prepping for global collapse! But before you complain or downvote please consider: the music confuses the censorship algorithm. Dub also soothes the harsh vibes of tough topics. Please consider this as one creative way perhaps one person can share critical information with a different audience, just as requested by all real truth tellers making videos of this kind. So, before you complain "This is a RIPOFF!" WRONG. This is global intel now posted by Zidkenu as pertinent to current Bible research.













See original video HERE:





https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63128338f675d544c48601e8





"The Great Pyramid of Gizeh" Our Bible Timeline of World Events Is Set In Stone

http://octaman.blogspot.com/2022/08/the-great-pyramid-of-gizeh-our-bible.html









Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity!





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