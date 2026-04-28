Roman numerals are hard for retards - Ilhan Omar, Congresswoman (D-MN)

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Roman numerals are hard for retards - Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
More retards:
Pete Kegsbreath took washed-up rock star Kid Rock on a joyride in an Apache helicopter, probably violating a few U.S. Army flight regulations... but who cares about rules when you've got Jesus and 'Murica behind you.