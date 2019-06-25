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[Jun 25, 2019] The Evolution/Alien Deception Part 8: Nazis, Antarctica, the Black Sun, Hollow Earth and SEED (41K views on YouTube!)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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186 views • October 23, 2020
In this elaborated version of the final segment from the interview I did on Parable of the Vineyard, I show what they were saying at the Contact in the Desert conference about:

* Antarctica
* Nazis
* Alleged alliances with ETs
* Hollow Earth
* My SEED project - the antidote to the above lies and more.

If you'd like to help me combat the messages and agendas of the Ancient Aliens crowd (and others), please consider supporting my SEED project:
http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen

If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
Keywords
deceptionevolutionaliensnazisantarcticahollow earthseedtv seriesblack sun
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