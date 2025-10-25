BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Integration of the Journey — Liberty Ark Podcast EP10 | Awakening, Purpose & Wholeness
3 views • 2 days ago

In Integration of the Journey, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela bring the Liberty Ark series full circle — exploring what it means to live in alignment after awakening. Drawing once more from The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts discuss how awareness becomes embodiment, how belief becomes practice, and how awakening unfolds through relationship, responsibility, and grace. What we explore: • What integration really means after awakening • How truth deepens through daily choices • Balancing inner peace with outer purpose • The role of community in sustained growth • Living as a conscious participant in divine order Key takeaway: Liberation is not an escape — it’s a return to wholeness. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

White Rabbit Academy (affiliate link): https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit

X.com/Twitter: https://x.com/libertyarkshow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast

Substack: https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/libertyarkpodcast

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertyarkpodcast/

Attribution: Inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues. Support the show: • Like 👍, subscribe 🔔, and share • Comment below: What part of your awakening journey are you integrating right now? Disclaimer: This content is for educational and spiritual reflection only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or medical advice. All views are personal opinions shared for awareness and learning. Some links may be affiliate links that help support the show at no additional cost to you.

awarenesstruth seekersspiritual growthwholenessconscious livingspiritual awakeningfreedom podcastdivine lawliberty ark podcastrebecca rodriguesjonathan rodriguesken capazeliza vereeducation podcastthe great international heistreina estelaintegration of the journey
