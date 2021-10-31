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Satanic White House COVID Team Plans to 'Offend' Children 5-11 In SCHOOLS! [30.10.2021]
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30 views • October 31, 2021
Note: Yes, and in Denmark the Satanic Government now 'Recommend' children from 2-4 yers old to get vaxxed for flu...
Yes and now the Satanist say it's a Flu - what we fucking did say from the start and got banned from it... Proof: Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTnT9gIS8Xrr/
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
--
Indeed the days are evil! See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise! Pray for the safety of the little ones, it's all a 'scandal' to 'entrap'! God bless and keep all of you and your children in the grace and peace of Jesus Christ, always!
Eph 5:11
5 Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
2 and walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given Himself for us as an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savor.
3 But fornication and all uncleanness or covetousness, let them not once be named among you, as becometh saints;
4 neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not befitting, but rather giving of thanks.
5 For this ye know: that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the Kingdom of Christ and of God.
6 Let no man deceive you with vain words, for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
7 Be ye not therefore partakers with them.
8 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now ye are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light
9 (for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth),
10 proving what is acceptable unto the Lord.
11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them,
12 for it is shameful even to speak of those things which are done by them in secret.
13 But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light, for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
14 Therefore He saith: “Awake, thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.”
15 See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
16 redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
17 Therefore, be ye not unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is.
18 And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit,
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%205%3A11&;version=NIV
Many Fish Many Fishers
5279 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FCAqQWysOv9t/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Yes and now the Satanist say it's a Flu - what we fucking did say from the start and got banned from it... Proof: Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTnT9gIS8Xrr/
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
--
Indeed the days are evil! See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise! Pray for the safety of the little ones, it's all a 'scandal' to 'entrap'! God bless and keep all of you and your children in the grace and peace of Jesus Christ, always!
Eph 5:11
5 Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
2 and walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given Himself for us as an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savor.
3 But fornication and all uncleanness or covetousness, let them not once be named among you, as becometh saints;
4 neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not befitting, but rather giving of thanks.
5 For this ye know: that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the Kingdom of Christ and of God.
6 Let no man deceive you with vain words, for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
7 Be ye not therefore partakers with them.
8 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now ye are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light
9 (for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth),
10 proving what is acceptable unto the Lord.
11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them,
12 for it is shameful even to speak of those things which are done by them in secret.
13 But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light, for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
14 Therefore He saith: “Awake, thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.”
15 See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
16 redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
17 Therefore, be ye not unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is.
18 And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit,
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%205%3A11&;version=NIV
Many Fish Many Fishers
5279 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FCAqQWysOv9t/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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