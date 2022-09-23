Create New Account
Exit Ramp: How to FIGHT the Progressive Road to Serfdom Glenn TV Ep 224
Premiered Sep 21, 2022 WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

A big question Glenn has always had about “The Amazing Do-Over” is: How do you get the most powerful and wealthy nation that has ever existed to accept, “You will own nothing … and be happy”? A foundational principle of this country from its very inception has been land ownership. We worked hard, were fiscally responsible, and stayed away from high debt, but the progressive era began to erode all of that. The Clinton Global Initiative recently gathered the ruling class to tell the plebes how to run their finances and called anyone who dared challenge their ideas “climate change deniers.” Glenn argues we are dangerously far down the “Road to Serfdom” and exposes the progressive playbook to keep us in line. It’s a 600-year-old medieval model that’s been the plan all along. We’re already feeling economic pain, and yet they’re playing “Game of Thrones” with our lives. Turning us into serfs is their ultimate goal. How do they finish the complete restructure of the American financial system and our way of life? Glenn connects it all on the chalkboard and details the solution to fighting back against the ruling elites.


