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French Revolution 'Conspiracy Theories': Why Are They Still Important?
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14 views • December 14, 2020
French Revolution 'Conspiracy Theories': Why Are They Still Important?
Throughout the 1790s 'conspiracy theories' probing what forces were responsible for the French Revolution abounded in England, continental Europe, and the US. They were put forth by intelligent and reputable authors. What did these theories and historical insights have to say? Why were they so strongly suppressed by the mass media of the era? Why are they still important (perhaps more than ever) today?
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ
QUOTE ,, It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye. Antoine de Saint-Exupery
Throughout the 1790s 'conspiracy theories' probing what forces were responsible for the French Revolution abounded in England, continental Europe, and the US. They were put forth by intelligent and reputable authors. What did these theories and historical insights have to say? Why were they so strongly suppressed by the mass media of the era? Why are they still important (perhaps more than ever) today?
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ
QUOTE ,, It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye. Antoine de Saint-Exupery
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