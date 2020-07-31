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China's Social Credit Scoring System - AI Surveillance
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60 views • July 31, 2020
This short video showcases China's Social Credit Scoring System and shows us that an AI surveillance state is being used for mass population control. This invasive form of control has the potential to reach other nations around the world to be used to control a nations citizens in the name of "convenience", "good for the public" or "a new normal to help fight Covid-19."
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